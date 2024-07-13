Kim and Khloe Kardashian Arrive in Mumbai for Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Son's Lavish Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian got a royal welcome as they arrived late at night in Mumbai on Thursday. As the reality TV stars reached their 5-star hotel from Kalina Airport, the staff welcomed them with bouquets and placed a tilak on their foreheads.

Kim and Khloe have landed in the city of dreams to attend an Indian billionaire’s son’s wedding. Several other high-profile celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been invited to the wedding, which will take place at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). For her airport look, Kim opted for a halter-neck beige dress and a pair of black sunglasses. Khloe, on the other hand, sported a white tee along with denim pants and a pair of chunky black sunglasses.

According to reports, self-help coach Jay Shetty, artist Jeff Koons and futurist Peter Diamandis will also be attending the wedding. Former United Kingdom Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan, IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch, WTO D-G Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are also on the guest list.

The massive guest list also includes several big businessmen, union cabinet ministers, chief ministers, and A-list Bollywood celebs.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his longtime ladylove Radhika Merchant today. The festivities and ceremonies are scheduled throughout the weekend with the wedding reception scheduled for Sunday. (Agencies)

