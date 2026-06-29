‘Fast and Furious’ star Tyrese Gibson finds spiritual peace in India

Hollywood actor and singer Tyrese Gibson has described his latest visit to India as a “life-changing” spiritual journey, saying he came to the country in search of inner peace rather than as a tourist.

In a social media post shared on June 27, the Fast & Furious star posted photos and videos from a temple in Mumbai, where he was seen performing aarti and offering milk to a shivalingam.

Reflecting on his visit, Gibson drew inspiration from Dr Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1959 pilgrimage to India to study Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolent resistance. He noted that Gandhi’s teachings profoundly shaped King’s approach to the Civil Rights Movement, quoting King’s belief that “Jesus showed him the spirit of love, but Gandhi showed him the method.”

Gibson said his own journey is focused on learning meditation to find stillness, calm anxiety, and achieve lasting peace of mind, body and spirit.

He also expressed gratitude to “AMA” for the hospitality he received, calling the experience “truly life-changing.” Gibson praised AMA’s work in rescuing and protecting animals, adding that he believes the individual deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for those efforts.

The visit is especially meaningful for Gibson as he is travelling with his childhood friend, Kenyatta. He said the trip was inspired by a story of lifelong friendship involving mutual acquaintances and prompted him to reflect on the bond they have shared since childhood.

Gibson concluded by suggesting that his India visit marks the beginning of a deeper personal and creative journey centred on spiritual growth, gratitude and self-discovery. (ANI)

Also Read: Cannes 2026 Day 2: ‘Fast & Furious’ 25th Anniversary Brings Tears, Glamour and Star Power