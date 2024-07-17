Fawad Khan reveals he’s very good friends with Ranbir Kapoor’s family

Fawad Khan left us all spellbound the last time he was featured in a Bollywood film. We saw him last in Ranbir Kapoor starrer “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” along with Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai with a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. While the film did not do anything for any of the star cast or director and was one of the worst performing films of that year, it did give us a friendship that holds strong even today.

We are talking about Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor who gelle don the sets of the Karan Johar film and continue to remain friends after so many years.

In a recent interview, Fawad Khan while promoting his upcoming show Barzakh said that he is good friends with Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

When asked if he’s in touch with Ranbir, Fawad said, “I’m in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe and on phone so I’ve been in touch and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun.(I’m in touch on and off. We speak on phone or chat sometimes, so I’ve been in touch and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra.) (Agencies)

