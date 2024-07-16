Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards ‘Barbie’ and ‘Young’ Sheldon among winners

The winners of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 have finally been announced. Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny), the slime-filled award ceremony was held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday (Jul 13). It is the only award show which lets kids make the final call. And as expected, their votes were in the favour of Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift won Favourite Female Artist, Favourite Global Music Star and Favourite Ticket of the Year for The Eras Tour. Reneé Rapp won favourite breakout artist, beating Tyla, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims and Victoria Monét.

Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Timberlake each had four nominations, however, they didn't pick any awards. (IANS)

