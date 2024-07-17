Fictional Depictions Turned Reality: The Influence of Farzi and KGF on Actual Crimes

The ongoing discussion about whether society imitates art or art imitates society continues, especially as real-life events increasingly resemble fictional narratives.

Recent incidents have raised alarms: movies and web series like Shahid Kapoor’s "Farzi" are being linked to actual criminal activities. Below are specific cases where fictional portrayals are said to have influenced criminal behavior.

Six people were recently arrested by Karnataka police for making fake money, allegedly influenced by Shahid Kapoor's web series "Farzi." The group, caught in Belagavi, Karnataka, was accused of producing counterfeit ₹100 and ₹500 notes.

In June 2024, Shivprasad Dhurve, also known as Halka Dhurve, was sentenced to life in prison for a series of murders in 2022. Shivprasad targeted night guards in Sagar and Bhopal, brutally killing five individuals as they slept on duty.