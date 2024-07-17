Assam: Akhil Gogoi Blasts Congress's Solo By-Polls Gamble as a 'Historic Blunder'

GUWAHATI: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief, Akhil Gogoi, condemned the Congress party's decision to contest the upcoming by-elections independently.

Speaking to reporters in Assam’s Bongaigaon, Gogoi highlighted the futility of such a move, stating that if the Congress party thinks of contesting the upcoming by-elections in the state alone, then it is living in a fool's paradise.

Gogoi further mentioned that it would be a historic mistake on the part of the Congress if it thought it would go alone in the by-polls.