Assam: Akhil Gogoi Blasts Congress's Solo By-Polls Gamble as a 'Historic Blunder'

GUWAHATI: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief, Akhil Gogoi, condemned the Congress party's decision to contest the upcoming by-elections independently.
Speaking to reporters in Assam’s Bongaigaon, Gogoi highlighted the futility of such a move, stating that if the Congress party thinks of contesting the upcoming by-elections in the state alone, then it is living in a fool's paradise.
Gogoi further mentioned that it would be a historic mistake on the part of the Congress if it thought it would go alone in the by-polls.
Gogoi warned that if the Congress has gained arrogance after receiving a small response from the people because of the unity of the opposition in the Lok Sabha elections, then the Raijor Dal would give them an appropriate counter-answer in the upcoming by-elections, indicating a potential escalation in political rivalry.
Gogoi's remarks were a response to Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah's announcement on Tuesday that the party would contest all five Assembly seats in the upcoming by-elections.
Borah said this decision was made during a meeting led by AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh with district-level party leaders on Monday, which was the first day of Singh's three-day visit to the state.
