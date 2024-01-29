Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Named Best Actors; 12th Fail Named Best Film

AHMEDABAD: The prestigious Filmfare Awards was held in Gujarat on Sunday with several eminent personalities gracing the showpiece event.
Dominating the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stole the limelight by bagging top honours for their impeccable performances in their films released last year.
Bollywood hearthrob Ranbir Kapoor was named as the best actor in a Leading role (Male) for his outstanding performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster film Animal, while Alia Bhatt clinched the coveted trophy for Best Actor in a Leading role (Female) for her exceptional performance in Karan Johar's romantic family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra was selected as the Best Director, with his biographical drama 12th Fail being crowned Best Film, surpassing the likes of Animal, Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, Amit Rai’s OMG 2, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Meanwhile, Devashish Makhija’s thriller Joram won the Filmfare award for Best Film (Critics’), while Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway), and Shefali Shah (Three Of Us) took home the prestigious Black Lady after being named best actors by the critics.
The mega-event was hosted by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and TV host Maniesh Paul and it was marked by glamorous red-carpet appearances, captivating performances, and inspiring moments of victory.
On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has bagged the award for the Best Actor in a supporting role (Male) for his brilliant performance in Dunki while veteran actor Shabana Azmi won the award for Best Actor in a supporting role (Female) for Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
The other awardees are as follows:
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya (“Tere Vaaste” – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)
Best Music Album: Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly – Animal)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)
Best Story: Amit Rai (OMG 2), Devashish Makhija (Joram)
Best Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)
Best Dialogue: Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three of Us)
Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)
Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)
Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (Mpse) (Sam Bahadur) Sync Cinema (Animal)
Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli- Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)
Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues (Jawan)
Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX (Jawan)
Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya (“What Jhumka?” – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani )
Best Debut Director: Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)
Best Debut Male: Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)
Best Debut Female: Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)
Lifetime Achievement Award: David Dhawan
