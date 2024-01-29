Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Named Best Actors; 12th Fail Named Best Film

AHMEDABAD: The prestigious Filmfare Awards was held in Gujarat on Sunday with several eminent personalities gracing the showpiece event.

Dominating the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stole the limelight by bagging top honours for their impeccable performances in their films released last year.

Bollywood hearthrob Ranbir Kapoor was named as the best actor in a Leading role (Male) for his outstanding performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster film Animal, while Alia Bhatt clinched the coveted trophy for Best Actor in a Leading role (Female) for her exceptional performance in Karan Johar's romantic family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.