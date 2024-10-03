Filmmaker Karan Johar is ready for trolls as he shed light on 'guilty pleasure viewing'

Filmmaker Karan Johar said that he is ready for trolls as he shed light on “guilty pleasure viewing”. Karan on Wednesday shared a post about the upcoming nine-episode series “The Tribe” featuring Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry. The series delves into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators.

Alongside the poster, he wrote: “THE TRIBE!!!! So here’s my two bits on GUILTY PLEASURE VIEWING! ( and go ahead and Troll me I will still read your comments with delicious pleasure) With the advent of streaming in our collective lives … series and films which are a click away give us joy as we can cuddle our pillow or our partners ( for those lucky enough to be able to do that ) and walk into the lives of complexed , layered and aspirational characters!”

He added: “We can laugh and celebrate their lives or thank our lucky stars we aren’t in the Same predicament … BUT with guilty pleasure viewing we can’t help but succumb to the real ridiculousness of some happening’s and can’t stop binging the bizarre and also secretly sometimes feeling superior about ourselves!” Karan called it pure pleasure.

“None of that darlings is guilty !!! It’s pure PLEASURE! So this Friday October the 4th…think what you want ! Judge what you need to ! But I guarantee you that if you don’t binge THE TRIBE you’re missing out on the bang opposite of the #behencode!”

“And a reality show that could also have been called CALL ME SLAY!!! Cringe if you like but BINGE you will! Now if the #tribeoftrollers on my self aware page would like to I am waiting for your creative retorts!” (IANS)

