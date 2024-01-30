Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bags Best Director award for 12th Fail

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film ’12th Fail’ at the 69th Filmfare Awards. This year’s grand award function was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ’12th Fail’ revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Chopra beat out Amit Rai (OMG 2), Atlee (Jawan), Karan Johar (Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal) and Siddharth Anand (Pathaan).

The film starred Vikrant Massey in the lead roles and received a lot of appreciation from the audiences.

Apart from this, ’12th Fail’ won the Best Actor (Critics) and Best Film awards tonight.

On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, “The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.”

The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.’12th Fail’ was released in theatres on October 27. (ANI)

