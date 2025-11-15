First look: ‘Wuthering Heights’ to star Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi

The makers of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's starrer 'Wuthering Heights' have released the trailer of the film on Thursday.

The movie is an adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel of the same name, directed by Emerald Fennell.

In the latest trailer, soundtracked to a new song from Charli xcx's concept album for the film titled 'Chains of Love,' Robbie and Elordi's characters are seen meeting as kids before facing differences as they grow older.

"What would you do, Heathcliff, if you were rich?" Robbie's Cathy asks Elordi's orphaned antihero in the trailer.

"I suppose I'd do what all rich men do. Live in a big house, be cruel to my servants, take a wife," responded Elordi in the trailer

After Cathy reveals that she must marry the wealthy Edgar Linton (Shazad Latif) to retain her social status, a devastated Heathcliff dedicates his life to destroying their families. But Cathy struggles to fight her feelings for Heathcliff as the two fight and kiss in the rain several times in the trailer.

Produced under the Warner Bros. banner, the movie is slated for release in theatres on February 13, 2026. (ANI)

