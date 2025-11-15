'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer is out!

The makers have released the trailer for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', the sequel to the super hit 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is based on the widely popular "Super Mario Galaxy," released for the Nintendo Wii in 2007.

Just like the 'Super Mario Galaxy' video game, they travel through different planets, including one made entirely of water and a desert planet with upside-down pyramids (from 2017's "Super Mario Odyssey") that Mario and Luigi zoom through on bikes.

The heroes face off against Bowser's son, Bowser Jr., and also meet the fierce princess Rosalina.

According to Variety, Rosalina is voiced by Brie Larson, and Bowser Jr. is voiced by Benny Safdie.

Just like the 2002 game 'Super Mario Sunshine,' Bowser Jr. is armed with a magical paintbrush that he uses to coat himself in metal and launch as a flail.

The film will also feature Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) and Charlie Day (Luigi), who have all returned for the sequel.

The game is widely considered not only to be one of the best mainline Mario platformers, but one of the best video games of all time.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is set to hit theatres in April 2026. (ANI)

