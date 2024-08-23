Five Charged in Connection with Matthew Perry's Tragic Ketamine-Related Death

Beloved actor Matthew Perry died tragically as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning at his home in Pacific Palisades, California. Months after his death, in August, five people have been charged in connection with the death of the Friends actor, who provided the drug to the actor that led to his death. As per the new information revealed by the New York Post in Perry’s death case, a source has revealed that the actor’s master bedroom was in bad condition at the time of his death. When police arrived at the actor’s home, they found the Friends actor dead in his hot tub — and his master bedroom suite in disarray. “It was a disaster,” the source told The Post. “The master suite looked like someone was in the middle of a long bender. Clothes everywhere, towels on the floor, just dirty.”

But, the rest of the house was clean. The source said it seemed like the cleaning lady, ‘’wasn’t allowed in those bedrooms.”

“It looks like the bedroom and bathroom had been ransacked. It’s clear from just seeing the scene that something very bad had happened — and someone tried to cover it up,” said the source.

In connection with Perry’s overdose death, the actor’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was arrested. It has been reported that Iwamasa had allegedly disposed of the syringes and drugs, before placing the call to 911. He even called the other accused, Jasveen Sangha, to ask for directions to clear the drugs from the scene.

Perry’s assistant is accused of administering at least 27 shots of ketamine to the actor during the last five days of his life — including three final shots that allegedly resulted in Perry’s “death and serious bodily injury.”

Apart from Iwamasa, two licensed doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez; the actor’s acquaintance, Erik Fleming; and Jasveen Sangha aka the Ketamine Queen, an alleged drug dealer, were arrested in Perry’s death. (Agencies)

