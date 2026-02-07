FMC issues notice to ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ makers over ‘unauthorized’ film title, asks Netflix for restraint

The upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Story Tellers LLP, is facing multiple legal and social challenges ahead of its release. The Mumbai-based Film Makers Combine (FMC) has issued a formal notice to the production house and Netflix, alleging that the film’s title is unauthorized. According to FMC, Friday Story Tellers has not applied for approval of the title as per the association’s rules, and using it without authorization constitutes a violation, potentially inviting disciplinary action. The notice urged the makers and the streaming platform to refrain from using the title.

In parallel, a writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court by Mahender Chaturvedi, alleging that the film’s title and content are defamatory and communally offensive. The petition claims that the term “Pandat” has been linked with immoral and corrupt behavior in the film’s promotions, which undermines the dignity and historical significance of the Brahmin community. The plea seeks a stay on the release and streaming of the film, along with directions to the Union Government and Netflix India to take legal action under applicable digital content laws, citing potential irreparable harm.

Adding to the controversy, an FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the film’s makers, citing allegations that the title and content hurt religious and caste sentiments and threaten public harmony. Police officials noted that the title appears deliberately framed to target the Brahmin community, sparking widespread anger and raising concerns over law and order. Authorities warned that aggressive protests have been threatened, and a zero-tolerance policy will be applied against any attempts to disturb social peace.

The overlapping legal, regulatory, and public backlash underscores the growing tensions surrounding Ghooskhor Pandat, as the film faces mounting hurdles before its release on OTT platforms. Investigations and further legal proceedings are ongoing. (ANI)

Also Read: She came out... purple: Nick Jonas reveals daughter Malti was resuscitated after premature birth