Lucknow Lions start new year with dominant win over Awadh Ramdoots

Noida: The New Year began the same way the previous one ended for Lucknow Lions as they delivered another commanding performance to defeat Awadh Ramdoots 48–33 in the opening match on the eighth day of Season 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Thursday.

Lucknow Lions once again showcased why they are regarded as the most complete unit in the league, combining sharp raiding with disciplined defence to control proceedings from the outset. The first half belonged firmly to Lucknow, led by young raider Shivam Chaudhary, who repeatedly troubled the Awadh defence with his timing and execution. Shivam was in outstanding touch, scoring 10 points from just eight raids, and never allowed Awadh Ramdoots to settle into a defensive rhythm. IANS

Also Read: Junior National Kho Kho Championship Kick-starts in Gunjur, Bengaluru