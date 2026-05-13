From Balan to restored classic Amma Ariyan: Indian cinemas at Cannes Film Festival

The 79th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival will be held in France from May 12 to May 23, with a strong Indian presence expected this year through films, filmmakers, and actors from across regional industries.

Among the highlights is director Chidambaram’s upcoming film Balan: The Boy, which will have a market screening at the Marche du Film on May 14. Production house KVN Productions announced the selection on social media, calling it a step toward taking the film to a global audience.

In the Cannes Classics section, the Film Heritage Foundation will present a 4K restored version of late filmmaker John Abraham’s cult Malayalam film Amma Ariyan (1986). The film is the only Indian feature selected for a world premiere in this category this year. Set amid the political unrest of 1970s Kerala, the film follows a young man’s emotional and political journey to inform a mother about her son’s death.

The Hindi-Kannada film September 21, directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna, has also been selected for the Marche du Film. Starring Priyanka Upendra, Zarina Wahab, and others, the film explores the emotional conflict of a son caring for his father suffering from dementia.

India’s presence will also extend to short films. Shadows of the Moonless Nights, made by a student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has been selected in the La Cinef competitive section. Meanwhile, casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s debut production Gudgudi will be screened under the Marche du Film segment.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will attend as part of India’s official delegation in his role as director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Marathi cinema will also have representation through actors Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf, actress Prajakta Mali, and producer Kedar Joshi, who are expected to attend in traditional Marathi attire. Gujarati cinema will be represented by actor-producer Mansi Parekh and singer-producer Parthiv Gohil.

Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt are also expected at the festival. Aishwarya returns as global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, while Alia recently shared glimpses of her journey to the French Riviera on Instagram ahead of the festival opening. (ANI)

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