From exquisite dinner to pool volleyball: Rashmika-Vijay’s pre-wedding celebrations begin

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed their relationship, sharing intimate glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities ahead of their highly anticipated marriage on February 26, 2026.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the actors shared moments that beautifully balance elegance with easy-going joy. The festivities, now officially titled “The Wedding of VIROSH,” mark not just the union of two popular stars but also a tribute to the fans who coined the portmanteau years ago.

On February 22, the couple confirmed their relationship and shared an emotional joint note on Instagram, revealing that their wedding would carry the name lovingly given to them by their admirers.

“Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves- you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘Virosh’. So today- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour,” they wrote. The note concluded with gratitude-filled messages, thanking fans for their unwavering affection and support.

The pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur reflect a blend of high-energy recreation and sophisticated luxury. Rashmika Mandanna offered followers a look at an exquisitely curated Japanese dining experience.

Her Instagram Story showcased a tablescape styled with blush pink lilies, green hydrangeas, fresh green apples, and grapes.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda shared a more relaxed side of the festivities.

The actor posted a snapshot of a spirited game of pool volleyball with friends, capturing the laid-back energy of the destination wedding. (ANI)

