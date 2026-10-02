From Guwahati to the Bengali Big Screen: Susovan Sonu Roy’s Assam Roots Shape His Journey

Actor Susovan Sonu Roy has built his screen career across Bengali television, commercial modelling and feature films. While his professional journey developed in Kolkata, he has maintained a long-standing connection with Assam through his maternal family.

Born in Howrah, Roy spent his growing-up years between Kolkata and Guwahati. His maternal aunt's home is in Guwahati, and he continues to maintain close family ties with the city through regular visits. Having grown up among both Bengali and Assamese communities, he was exposed to the cultural influences of both from an early age. After losing his father at a young age, he was raised by his mother. He graduated with a Commerce degree from Dum Dum Motijheel Rabindra Mahavidyalaya in 2016.

Roy is currently associated with the Bengali feature film Take Care Bhalobasa, where he plays the character 'Joy'. The film revolves around four friends and the changing dynamics of their relationships. Joy appears at different stages of the narrative as the relationships between the characters continue to evolve.

Before entering acting, Roy trained in Western dance for nearly two years after joining a dance institute. During that period, he developed a particular interest in pop dance and participated in stage performances and cultural programmes. He later travelled to Mumbai for auditions before returning to Kolkata, where he received acting training under director and producer Pijush Saha between 2016 and 2018. Roy began his television career in 2019 with Akash Aath's Bengali serial Anandamoyee Maa. Directed by the late Debidas Bhattacharya, the serial featured him in the role of a Vaishnav devotee. He later appeared in the Star Jalsha serials Mohor, Korapakhi, Titli and Khelaghar, as well as Zee Bangla's Jamuna Dhaki. In Korapakhi, he portrayed a negative character opposite actress Parno Mitra. As television production slowed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Roy expanded into commercial modelling. Since 2023, he has appeared in advertising campaigns for brands including Holiday Inn Hotel, Dabur, Amazon and Big Bazaar. In 2025, he participated in the Kolkata-based Ethnic Elegance 2025 pageant, where he finished as the first runner-up, stated a press realese.

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