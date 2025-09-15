From Oppenheimer to 12th Fail, 8 biopics you must watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Biopics have always gripped the moviegoers' attention in the best way, and here we have curated a list of biographical movies that you should watch - from Oppenheimer to 12th Fail.

Erin Brockovich

Where to watch: Netflix

Julia Roberts brought the story of activist Erin Brockovich, a single-mother, who fought for clean water. Telling the true story of the environmentalist and her social work, she spoke against utility company Pacific Gas & Electric over the deadly water contamination, saving the residents of Hinkley, California.

Oppenheimer

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime & ZEE5

Starring prolific actor, Cillian Murphy, the movie is based on the story of an American scientist, J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Sanju

Where to watch: Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor got into the skin of Sanjay Dutt as he essayed the role of the Indian actor in his biopic. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie chronicles the life of Bollywood actors , his battle with addition, arrest on illegal possession of arms under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) and much more.

The Social Network

Where to watch: ZEE5 & Amazon Prime

Directed by David Fincher, the drama tells the inspiring story of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and how he built the social networking site that made him one of the richest persons of the one.

Neerja

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Based on the aircraft highjack in 1986 which displayed the remarkable and strong will of an air hostess named Neerja played by Sonam Kapoor. The movie shows the courageous efforts of Neerja as she courageously protected the passengers.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The film tells the inspirational story of Indian star cricketer MS Dhoni. Played by the incredible actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the film depicts the life struggle of Dhoni from a ticket collector at railway station to a globally renowned cricketer. With positive reviews, the biopic was a huge hit at the box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Where to watch: Netflix

Gangubai Kathiawadi, a story of a prostitute to Mafia Queen of Mumbai. Played by the marvellous Alia Bhatt, the film showcases the journey of Gangubai - from a sex worker to being a social activist who stands for the rights of sex workers and orphans.

12th Fail

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Inspired by the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, 12th Fail highlights a story of a small-town boy, who struggles and sees failures while attempting to clear the UPSC exam. Starring Vikrant Massey, the plot of the story falls on how he manages to clear one of the toughest exams. Massey won a National Awards for his outstanding performance in the movie. (Agencies)

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly’s ethnic charisma sets social media on fire

Also Watch: