Michael Bay to make his Indian cinema debut with AR Rahman

Hollywood action icon Michael Bay is all set to make his debut in the Indian film industry. He will collaborate with Bhanushali Studios Limited for an upcoming project, which will be directed by Anthony D'Souza, who is known for Azhar and Blue. And guess what the music will be composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Led by Vinod Bhanushali, the announcement was made from Bhanushali Studios Limited, which read, "Proclaimed filmmaker Michael Bay to creatively collaborate with Bhanushali Studios Limited for an Anthony D'Souza directorial with music by maestro A R Rahman."

The statement further says that the studio is joining hands with Bay, "Hollywood's visionary storyteller, who has delivered some of the highest-grossing films such as Bad Boys, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, the Transformers franchise, and A Quiet Place franchise, among others." (IANS)

