FWICE Honours Hema Malini for Six Decades of Cinematic Excellence

Hema Malini has acknowledged the recognition extended to her by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) as she celebrates an extraordinary milestone of completing 60 years in the film industry.

Marking a remarkable journey spanning six decades, the veteran actress reflected on her long-standing career and expressed gratitude for the honor. On the completion of 60 years of Hema Malini’s illustrious film career, she was honored through The Dream Girl’s Diamond Jubilee Concert. The event, organized in collaboration with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), was held on July 10 at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion, Mumbai.

A press conference regarding the event was held at The Millennium Club, Mumbai. Director Ramesh Sippy—who made films like Andaz, Sholay, and Seeta Aur Geeta with Hema Malini—singer Anup Jalota, FWICE President B.N. Tiwari, Advisor Ashok Pandit, General Secretary Ashok Dubey, Treasurer Gangeshwar Lal Shrivastava ‘Sanju,’ actress Vijayta Pandit, singer Shabbir Kumar, RJ Anirudh Chawla, actress Kiran Juneja, and others shared their memorable experiences related to Hema Malini.

At the ceremony, it was highlighted that the event would go beyond a musical celebration and offer a nostalgic journey through Hema Malini’s six decades in cinema. The evening featured performances by Padmini Kolhapure; music director Anu Malik; and singers Kavita Krishnamurthy, Purnima, Sudesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Vijayta Pandit, Anup Jalota, and Shabbir Kumar, along with several other artists.

As part of the program, Hema Malini also shared personal memories and stories from her life and career. (IANS)

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