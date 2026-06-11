Tom Hanks Says Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5’ Song Was Kept Under Wraps

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks revealed that even he was unaware that pop superstar Taylor Swift had recorded an original song for Toy Story 5 until just hours before its release.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Hanks said the project was kept under strict secrecy. He recalled that the cast was taken into a soundproof room and informed that the movie’s end-title song would be unveiled later that night—and that it was performed by Swift. Hanks said he was surprised that Disney had managed to keep the news hidden from the cast, adding that earlier versions of the film featured a temporary placeholder track. The actor described Swift’s involvement as a major addition to the franchise, comparing it to having a legendary performer contribute an iconic song to a classic film. Swift’s track, I Knew It, I Knew You, was officially released on June 1 after weeks of speculation. Toy Story 5 follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie and their friends as they confront a new technological threat that competes with traditional toys for the attention of their owner, Bonnie. (IANS)

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