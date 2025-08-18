Gal Gadot opens up on Snow White’s box office failure and controversies

Disney's live-action remake Snow White, featuring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, was criticised and failed at the box office after being mired in several controversies involving the lead actresses. Now, Gal Gadot has opened up and given her view on why the film's remake underperformed at the box office and her relationship with co-star Rachel Zegler.

As per reports, Rachel Zegler broke her silence on an Israeli TV show, The A Talks, in which she spoke about Disney's live-action remake. She said, "I enjoyed filming that movie, I had fun. Even alongside Rachel Zegler. We laughed and we talked, we had fun. I was positive the movie was going to be a huge hit. And then Oct 7 happened, and what happened all over in different industries, not just Hollywood, there was a lot of pressure put on celebrities, actors, creators to post against Israel."

"And it happened. I can always explain and try to give people in the world context about the situation and the reality in Israel, and I always do that. But, in the end, people make up their minds. And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn't do well at the box office. But, it is what it is, you win some, you lose some", Gal Gadot said.

After getting mired in controversies, Snow White received an unusually low-key premiere in Hollywood. The studio kept its outspoken stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, away from reporters at the afternoon event, with no red carpet interviews, and has avoided questions about the film's divisive depictions of the Seven Dwarfs. (Agencies)

