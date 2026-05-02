Gal Gadot turns 41: ‘Wonder Woman’ star marks birthday with gratitude and love

Hollywood star Gal Ga dot has penned a note of gratitude on her 41st birthday and said she feels deeply grateful for all the people in her life.

Sharing a photograph of herself with her chocolate birthday cake. In the image, the actress seems to be making a wish as she has her eyes closed.

For the caption, she wrote: “Another year around the sun. Feeling deeply grateful for all the people in my life. Wishing everyone health, peace, and happiness. Thank you for all the love, it truly means so much to me. My heart is full of gratitude. Sending light and love to you all.”

Gadot gained fame for playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe films. She became the first Israeli actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025. She won Miss Israel 2004, followed by two years of service in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat trainer.

She made her television debut in the Israeli drama Bubot in 2008, followed by her film debut in a supporting role as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious, reprising it in multiple sequels. The Israeli actress first portrayed Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman in 2016. The success of the film led to her starring in Wonder Woman. Gadot reprised the role again in Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984. (IANS)

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