Gal Gadot's Thriller 'The Runner' Trailer Out, Set to Stream on Sept 2

The makers of Gal Gadot starrer ‘The Runner’ have released the trailer of the film, which also stars Damian Lewis in the lead role.

The psychological thriller ‘The Runner’ revolves around Gal Gadot’s quest to find her son, who has been kidnapped, as seen in the trailer of the film.

During her routine morning run, a single phone call shatters her world as she comes to know that her son has been kidnapped. The instructions to get him back are to “keep moving, follow every command and tell no one.”

Forced to sprint through the city and obey a series of sinister commands, Maia must confront an impossible question: how far will she go to bring her son home?

Prime Video shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

The film is directed by Kevin Macdonald and written by Mark Gibson. It is produced by David Kosse and executive produced by Jane Robertson, Amy Paquette, Elliott Kleinberg, and Claire Willats.

Apart from the lead roles, Rory Wilmot and Alfred Enoch play prominent roles. It will stream on Prime Video on September 2. (ANI)

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