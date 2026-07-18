‘It wasn’t a challenge for me at all’: Priyanka Chopra opens up about 10-year age gap with Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about how for her love transcended age as she candidly addressed her 10-year age gap with husband Nick Jonas during an appearance on the Jonas Brothers’ latest podcast.

Responding to a caller seeking advice about dating a younger man, the actress shared why the age difference never became an issue in her own relationship.

During the podcast, a caller said, “I have a boyfriend right now and he is six years younger than me, which is not a big difference. But for me it kind of is because I have always been known to go for the older guy. Do you have any tips on how to be more reassured in my relationship with a younger man?”

Nick Jonas responded by saying, “We have an age difference, as you know, of 10 years, which was not a thing for me at all.”

Priyanka reacted to the question and our firth her personal experience, saying, “When you find a person who you feel like checks all the boxes that you had in your head, no, it wasn’t a challenge for me. But I understand her question. I understand, you know, going to do life with someone and are you going to be a partner in the big things?”

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have an age gap of 10 years. The couple first met at the Oscars after-party after initially connecting through social media. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court refuses immediate release of animated film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’