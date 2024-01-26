“Gangubai Kathiawadi” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next to feature Ranbir, Alia and Vicky Kaushal

Alia Bhatt is collaborating with her “Gangubai Kathiawadi” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. On Tuesday, the actress shared an announcement post of her new film with Bhansali titled “Love and War”. The film co-stars her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal. This will be Ranbir Kapoor’s second collaboration with Bhansali and first for Vicky.

The genre and details of the film featuring the three stars are not yet officially disclosed, besides terming it an epic drama. The Ranbir-Alia-Vicky starrer will go on floors in a few months and will be released on Christmas 2025.

Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” earned critical acclaim and fetched Alia the Best Actress National Award in 2023. Ranbir made his debut with Bhansali in “Sawariya” in 2007. The actor had also assisted the maverick filmmaker in Black before making his acting debut.

While there is still a bit of time before “Love and War” goes on the floor, Bhansali at present is busy wrapping up work for his digital debut. The director will be helming “Hiramandi - a period web series on Netflix slated to release later this year. The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Sharmin Sehgal. (Agencies)

