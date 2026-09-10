George Clooney shares Terrence Malick cut him from ‘The Thin Red Line’ after months of shooting

Actor-filmmaker George Clooney has recalled his experience of working on Terrence Malick's critically acclaimed 1998 war drama 'The Thin Red Line', sharing that he was left almost entirely on the cutting-room floor despite spending months shooting the film in Australia.

Clooney was speaking at a Masterclass at the Biennale Cinema 2026, where he first spoke about how he got to direct Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which released in 2002.

Clooney said: "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind that had been around for a long time lot of directors tied to it and it wasn't getting made… And I went to Steven Soderbergh, he was my partner and he said if I want to get this made will you direct it."

"He said I cant I dont have the time and he said you should direct it and I was like I don't really know how and he said Ill make you a deal you direct it and if you totally f it up I'll take over. And luckily for me he didn't had to… It was more about I was trying to get a film made… but then I thought I fell in love with the proces…"(IANS)

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