‘Ghost Rider’: Ryan Gosling Marvel Film Set for July 28, 2028 Release

Disney has set Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' for a July 28, 2028 theatrical release, adding the Marvel superhero film to a packed calendar that already includes two other Marvel titles that year.

The film, directed by Shawn Levy and written by 'Star Wars: Starfighter' screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, is now scheduled to arrive as the third Marvel movie of 2028, as per Variety.

An untitled 'X-Men' film is slated for May 5, followed by Ghost Rider on July 28 and 'Black Panther 3' on December 15.

Gosling's involvement in 'Ghost Rider' was announced in July at Comic-Con. The actor takes on the role of the Spirit of Vengeance, following Nicholas Cage, who played the motorcycle-riding character in two Sony films. (ANI)

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