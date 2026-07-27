Marvel Unveils 70mm ‘Black Panther 3’ for December 2028, Starring David Jonsson as T’Challa’s Son

Marvel Studios has announced that British actor David Jonsson will play the adult son of T’Challa in Black Panther 3, with the anticipated sequel set to release in theatres on December 15, 2028, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler made the announcement during the studio’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, revealing that the film will be shot in 70mm.

Jonsson, who will take on the mantle of Black Panther in the sequel, expressed his gratitude after being introduced on stage, as fans erupted in cheers and Wakanda chants, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said. The actor will portray the grown-up son of T’Challa, the character made iconic by the late Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) ended with the revelation that T’Challa had a young son with Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o. While Marvel has not disclosed how the child will appear as an adult in the new film, the sequel will arrive after next year’s Avengers: Secret Wars, potentially setting up the character’s evolution within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). (ANI)

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