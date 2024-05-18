Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to Rashmika Mandanna’s post on Mumbai’s Atal Setu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally reacted to South actress Rashmika Mandanna’s recent post about Atal Setu in Mumbai. Well, the “Pushpa: The Rule” actress Rashmika spoke about her experience of traveling through India’s longest sea bridge. Recently, PM Modi took to his Twitter and wrote, ‘Absolutely! Nothing more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives’.

For the uninitiated, Rashmika Mandanna said, ‘The Atal Setu cuts two hours of travel time to just 20 minutes. We build this majestic marvel in just seven years. Atal Setu is not just a bridge. It is guarantee of a young Bharat and we need to build hundreds of Atal Setus’. Well, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva also known as Atal Setu was inaugurated by PM Modi in January and the bridge connects south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

In an interview, Rashmika expressed admiration for India’s rapid infrastructure advancements and also emphasized the significant improvements in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. She also said that the new sea bridge has drastically reduced travel time between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

She continued further saying that the completion of the 20-kilometer bridge within seven years and called the development brilliant. She even spoke about the progress of India’s younger generation and said that it is a contribution to the country’s forward momentum.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to work with Salman Khan in “Sikandar” film, which will release on Eid 2025. She also has “Pushpa 2: The Rule” with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil and it will release on August 15, 2024. She has Kubera with Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, scheduled for December 31, 2024. (Agencies)

Also Read: Cannes 2024: Seven Indian Films to be Screened at the Festival

Also Watch: