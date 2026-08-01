Giorgio Armani’s Visionary Life to Be Brought to Screen in High-End Biopic Series

The life and career of legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani will be adapted into a high-end television series produced by Italy’s Lux Vide in collaboration with the Armani fashion house.

The yet-to-be-titled biopic will be directed and co-written by acclaimed Turkish-born, Italy-based filmmaker Ferzan Ozpetek alongside Lux Vide head writer Francesco Arlanch. Ozpetek, known for his 2025 hit Diamonds and Disney+ series The Ignorant Angels, shared that he had known Armani personally for many years and described him as a visionary artist, passionate about cinema, art, architecture, and life. He said portraying the designer’s remarkable journey would be both an honour and a challenge.

Armani, who died at the age of 91 in September 2025, was born in Piacenza, Italy, on July 11, 1934. Renowned for revolutionising men’s tailoring in the 1970s, he achieved international fame after designing Richard Gere’s wardrobe for the 1980 film American Gigolo.

Over the following decades, Armani became one of Hollywood’s most influential fashion collaborators, creating iconic looks for films featuring stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Costner, Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, Jessica Chastain, and many others. His timeless designs helped shape the visual identity of numerous acclaimed films, cementing his legacy as one of the world’s greatest fashion designers. (ANI)

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