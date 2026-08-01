‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’ to tell story behind India’s 88-hour counter-terror operation

India’s counter-terror operation, Operation Sindoor, has been turned into a documentary series that offers an inside look at one of the country’s most significant recent military missions. Titled ‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’, the series will premiere on Discovery and discovery+ on August 15, 2026.

The first look of the series was unveiled on Friday. It features India’s top military leaders, ground operatives, defence experts and journalists, who recount the planning, execution and aftermath of the 88-hour conflict.

Operation Sindoor was launched as a pre-dawn offensive targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes focused solely on terrorist infrastructure and were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. India described the operation as non-escalatory, while Pakistan responded with misinformation campaigns before both countries later agreed to a ceasefire.

The documentary includes insights from key military figures, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma.

The series traces India’s strategic planning, military preparations and execution of the mission, while highlighting the role of personnel in war rooms and on the frontlines. Warner Bros. Discovery said the documentary launches its new ‘Declassified’ franchise and aims to present defining historical events through first-hand accounts, offering viewers unprecedented access to the operation and its key decision-makers. (IANS)

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