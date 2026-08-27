GIVA withdraws Kriti Sanon ad after backlash over portrayal of cultural sentiments

Jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its recent advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon after it drew concerns, saying that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was never its intention.

In a statement shared on Instagram, GIVA said it has the “highest regard and deep respect” for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

“We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets,” the brand said.

GIVA said that if its recent advertisement had “inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society”, it was not intentional.

“Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media,” the brand said.

The jewellery brand concluded its statement by wishing people “love & positivity” during the festive season. (ANI)

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