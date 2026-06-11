“Go Get Them, Sigma Girl”: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Teaser

Soon after the teaser for the highly awaited action-thriller ‘Alpha’ was unveiled, King Khan made sure to give a special shoutout to his ‘Dear Zindagi’ co-star Alia Bhatt and the entire team behind the film.

SRK, who is himself one of the biggest faces of the YRF Spy Universe, praised Alia Bhatt’s action-packed avatar in ‘Alpha’ and expressed excitement about the film’s release.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the superstar re-shared the teaser and showered praise on Alia, Bobby Deol and director Shiv Rawail.

In his special message, Shah Rukh applauded Alia’s journey from winning hearts with her performances to taking on physically demanding action roles. Referring to her expanding “skill set” and action-packed transformation, he wrote, “Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding.”

Shah Rukh reserved special praise for Bobby Deol as well. Calling the actor “so good” in negative roles, the superstar gave him a warm shoutout and wished the entire team the very best.

”Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team,” he wrote. (ANI)

Also Read: Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt Unveils Fierce Spy Avatar, Bobby Deol Adds Menace