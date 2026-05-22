Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Faces AI Leak Scare, Makers Clamp Down on Set Security

One of the highly anticipated Bollywood films of this year, King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has found itself at the centre of an AI leak crisis months before its release in cinemas. An unidentified individual, claiming to be a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, used leaked clips to generate an AI version. The report suggests that the makers of the film have tightened security on the film’s current schedule.

The team of King was allegedly upset with the stills from the climax shoot and sequences from Cape Town scheduled to be leaked online, as per the report of Mid-Day. The same report suggests that though SRK shoots in public, it is impossible to trace the source of the leak. But the AI edit crossed a line because it attempted to recreate the narrative of the film.

It further stated that the concern was not limited to footage being circulated online but also to the way the AI-generated video tried to stitch together available material into what it presented as a version of the film’s story. “This set in Mumbai is a busy area, so removing phone access won’t help much. But movement in the action portions and crucial scenes has become extremely restricted,” it said.

“King is in its final leg. A lot of patchwork, action inserts, and another schedule remain to be done, with VFX work going on simultaneously. The film is looking to wrap by July end,” the source revealed.

Urging fans not to share leaked footage from the set, Anand posted a note on X asking them to refrain from circulating clips from King. He added that the team is working around the clock to deliver the best cinematic experience. “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING,” Anand shared a note on X. (Agencies)

Also Read: Orry Jokes ‘Punctuality Has Died’ as Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Arrive Late