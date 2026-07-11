‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ new teaser reveals bigger, deadlier monster

Godzilla is back with a roar! The makers have a brand new teaser of the much-awaited sequel ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ from the popular kaiju franchise.

A direct sequel to Oscar-winning Japanese film ‘Godzilla Minus One’, the sequel picks up two years after the events of the first film, continuing the story of the Shikishima family as they all prepare to face an all-new calamity.

The scaly monster is visibly bigger and scarier as Godzilla sets his sights on New York City, states the official synopsis, as per Variety.

“I speculate Godzilla can withstand even a thermonuclear strike,” says a character as the teaser opens, further cautioning that “another moral boundary mankind shouldn’t cross.”

Actors Ryunosuke Kamiki, who played a former kamikaze pilot who survives and must later defeat Godzilla and Minami Hamabe, as his wife, are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

Writer and director Takashi Yamazaki is returning for the sequel. (ANI)

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