Sunny Deol Turns Heads with Dharmendra-Inspired Look at ‘Ikka’ Screening

Actor Sunny Deol made a striking appearance at the special screening of his film ‘Ikka’, accompanied by his sons Karan and Rajveer.

While the evening celebrated cinema, it was Sunny’s uncanny resemblance to his late father, the legendary Dharmendra, that became the biggest talking point among fans.

Dressed in a classic blue checkered shirt paired with trousers and a cap, Sunny’s understated look instantly reminded many of Dharmendra’s signature off-screen style. Beyond the outfit, Sunny’s relaxed body language and warm smile also evoked memories of the iconic actor, leaving fans overwhelmed with nostalgia.

Videos and pictures from the screening quickly made their way across social media, with many users pointing out how Sunny seemed to embody his father’s timeless charm.

Several fans remarked that for a moment, it felt as though they were watching a glimpse of Dharmendra himself.

Sunny attended the screening with his sons, and the trio happily posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. (ANI)

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