Gokuldham to NYC: Taarak Mehta cast lights up Empire State Building in Indian tricolour

The Empire State Building jut got dressed in tricolour! The iconic skyscraper in New York illuminated its famous tower lights in green, white, and orange on Saturday, August 15, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations, marking this year's India Day theme, "Harmony in Heritage," which recognizes the shared traditions, values, and contributions connecting the Indian American community and the United States.

Cast members of the popular Indian television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma, including Asit Kumarr Modi, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi, joined the special lighting ceremony and flipped the iconic light switch. Actor Adivi Sesh also participated in the celebration.

Following the ceremony, the group visited the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience, recently named the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. They also posed for photos from the building's 86th Floor Observation Deck.

Actress Sonalika Joshi, who plays Madhavi Bhide on the sitcom, shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media. Sharing visuals from New York, she wrote, "Proud proud proud moment for us. Very Grateful to FIA who invited us to the USA to celebrate the 44th India Day Parade ..Had all life time memories. Happy Independence Day to all."

The actor's post captured some of the special moments from the celebrations, including visuals from the iconic New York City setting and the cast's appearance at the event.

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also shared a glimpse of the cast's appearance celebrating India Day in New York.

The team's presence got a Taarak Mehta reference as the caption read as "Gokuldham Society in the heart of Times Square!"

The post further said, "From your TV screen to NYC- this was a moment! The beloved Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast brought Gokuldham vibes to New York!"

It also revealed that the special appearance was part of the Indian Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony organised by the Federation of Indian Associations in New York City.

The note read, "This special moment was part of the Indian Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony organized by FIA (Federation of Indian Associations) in New York City." (Agencies)

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