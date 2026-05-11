Gold Gala 2026: Priyanka Chopra stuns at the red carpet in vintage chikankari sculptural gown

Fans might have been disappointed after Priyanka Chopra Jonas skipped this year’s Met Gala 2026 due to her packed schedule, but the global star has impressed everyone with her couture look at the 5th Annual Gold House Gold Gala 2026 in Los Angeles.

Beautifully merging heritage craftsmanship with contemporary fashion, she made a memorable appearance at the ceremony where she received the prestigious Global Vanguard Honor for the second consecutive year. The evening celebrated Priyanka’s 25-year journey in entertainment and her contribution to global storytelling, but what caught the attention of the netizens was her striking ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal.

For the red carpet event, Priyanka chose a custom sculptural gown created from a nearly 20-year-old chikankari saree. The vintage textile was transformed into a dramatic one-shoulder couture piece that featured traditional Indian embroidery with futuristic design elements.

The evening celebrated Priyanka’s 25-year journey in entertainment and her contribution to global storytelling, but what caught the attention of the netizens was her striking ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal.

For the red carpet event, Priyanka chose a custom sculptural gown created from a nearly 20-year-old chikankari saree. The vintage textile was transformed into a dramatic one-shoulder couture piece that featured traditional Indian embroidery with futuristic design elements. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Money Heist’ franchise continues: Makers announce new chapter in La Casa de Papel universe