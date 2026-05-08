Priyanka Chopra, Orlando Bloom to star in survival thriller ‘Reset’

Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom are set to headline ‘Reset’, a new survival thriller from director Matt Smukler.

As per Deadline, the film is scheduled to begin production in August, with Fortitude International launching international sales at the Marche du Film in Cannes.

Written by Jordan Rawlins, ‘Reset’ follows a woman played by Chopra who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness, far from civilisation, with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance of survival lies in trusting a mysterious stranger, played by Bloom, who may not be telling the truth about his identity.

Speaking about casting the lead pair, Smukler said, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable,” as quoted by Deadline. The project will be produced by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment.

Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom’s Amazing Owl are also backing the film.

Nadine de Barros will serve as executive producer, according to Deadline. Fortitude International is financing the film and handling international sales, while Verve Ventures, UTA, and WME Independent are co-repping North American rights.

Producers Jon and Erich Hoeber said, “Jordan Rawlins and Matt Smukler have created a gripping story of survival, romance, suspense, and deceit, replete with shocking twists, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with Priyanka and Orlando to bring it to the screen,” as quoted by Deadline. (ANI)

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