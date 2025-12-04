Good Cinema Wins: Actress Yami Gautam on ‘HAQ’

Actress Yami Gautam has garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her subdued yet powerful portrayal of Shazia Bano in the courtroom drama “Haq”.

Expressing her gratitude, Yami penned a heartfelt note on social media thanking movie buffs for receiving the legal drama with utmost respect and integrity.

Her IG post read, “Before we usher into a new Friday at the movies, especially this one going to be an important & special one (personally :-)), wanted to take a moment to express my word of gratitude.”

“In this new era of constant surround sound in the form of multiple reviewers, multiple cinephiles, multiple trade-analysts, multiple benchmarks of a film being a success or not, right from day 1- with biggest Mondays, fastest Tuesdays, head-spinning Wednesdays, there came a small film of mine -#HAQ! Thank you for giving it so much respect, integrity & honour (Folded hands emoji) Having said that, every film has its own journey & comes with a learning curve which I take a very thorough note of,” added Yami.

The ‘Vicky Donar’ actress mentioned that as ‘Haq’ was releasing, she saw a phrase- ‘Yami ka haq’, lovingly compiled by the media members and movie buffs.

Yami confessed that as an artist, it is still difficult for her to choose what she believes to be her true validation as an artist; however she sees this to be the beauty of being an actor.

“As an artist, I still don’t know what shall be a true validation for me & what can culminate into being my ‘right’. But I guess, the beauty of my profession lies in this mystery. And this is what shall keep me going, continue giving my best, looking for fresh stories, fearlessly & direct Dil-se :)”, she went on. (IANS)

Also Read: Miley Cyrus engaged to musician Maxx Morando after 4 years of dating