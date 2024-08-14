Google reacts to Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Google Me’ remark at 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland

Bollywood’s King Khan always impresses his fans with his witty remarks. Recently, during an appearance at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the actor made a cheeky comment for everyone who doesn’t know him.

The actor, who was honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera (Career Leopard) award at the film festival, said, “For those who don’t know me, leave, Google me, and then come back.” The comment instantly went viral online and fans gushed over the actor for his quick wits. Now, Google India has reacted to SRK’s viral comment. On their official X handle, Google shared a picture of the Bollywood star along with a king’s crown emoji. In the comments, the fans agreed and left words of praise for SRK. “World’s biggest Superstar,” wrote one, as another added, “King of Bollywood.”

“He’s the best actor in the world. Period!” wrote a third. While accepting the honour, the actor praised the city of Locarno for its beauty, culture and art.

“I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen in this really pretty, very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno,” SRK said.

He added, “My day has been wonderful, the food has been nice, my Italian is improving, and so has been my cooking.” To flaunt his linguistic skills, he said in Italian, “I can cook pasta and pizza also. I’m learning here in Locarno.” The Locarno Film Festival, renowned for its celebration of global cinema, started on August 7 and it will continue till August 17. (Agencies)

