Google's Highly Anticipated Made by Google 2024 Event Set for August 13

NEW DELHI: Google is gearing up for its much-anticipated Made by Google 2024 event. It is scheduled for August 13 at 1 PM PT. This translates to 10:30 PM in India. It will be hosted at Google’s headquarters in Mountain Hills California. The event promises to showcase a range of new products. These include the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch. For those eager to tune in the event will be streamed live on Made by Google YouTube channel.

The spotlight of the event will undoubtedly be the new Pixel 9 lineup. Rumors suggest that this series will include Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notable updates are expected across the board. Central to these new devices is rumored Tensor G4 processor. It promises enhanced performance and capabilities. Additionally, Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to make its debut in India. This will add a foldable option to Google’s flagship lineup. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also on the horizon. It likely will feature a larger battery and potential upgrades over standard Pro model.

In addition to new smartphones Google is set to unveil Pixel Watch 3. Speculation suggests that this latest iteration may come in XL model. This offers users a choice between 41mm and 45mm sizes. The new Pixel Watch is also anticipated to feature redesigned look. This aligns with Google’s trend of refreshing its hardware aesthetics.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also expected to be part of announcement. They will serve as successor to current Pixel Buds Pro. The new earbuds are rumored to include redesigned shape. They may have larger speaker grills and wing tips for a more secure fit. Features such as active noise cancellation and potentially spatial audio might also be on docket. Updated design could feature egg-shaped case with USB-C port and LED indicator for pairing and battery status.

While focus will be on these exciting hardware reveals, there is also speculation that Google might preview Android 15. However, some reports suggest that this major update might be delayed and unveiled separately in coming weeks.

As the event approaches tech enthusiasts and Google fans around the world are eagerly awaiting announcements. These are set to push the boundaries of Google’s innovative product lineup.