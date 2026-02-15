BTS’ RM addresses Grammy speculation surrounding their upcoming album Arirang

South Korean group BTS are busy prepping for their upcoming fifth album, Arirang, and world tour. With just a month away from the release of the album, the world is eagerly waiting to hear and watch them on big screens and TVs and more. With their comeback after a long gap, the leader of the group, RM, spoke about the Grammys and the connection to their album Arirang.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, RM emphasized the increasing visibility of Korean artists at the awards and also shared how several acts are now being recognized in major categories. When asked about Grammys, he said, “I mean, we’ll try. Maybe we’ll submit our album to the Grammys again. But I don’t know; we don’t want to be desperately eager for it…. We don’t want to say anymore, like, ‘Ah, man, we want the Grammys.’ I mean, it doesn’t mean that we really don’t want it—but we’ll try. But if not, then okay.”

“For the band, at least, the goal was always less about the actual trophy and more about having a North Star for the group to work toward. Typically, a band is four, right? We’re seven. For a team like this, sometimes we need such a goal to just go on,” RM continues. “The Grammys was one of the goals that we haven’t really gotten in the past, but I think now, the most important thing is just that we are here back together again; we’re going to see the fans all over the world,” RM said. (Agencies)

