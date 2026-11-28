Veteran filmmaker Goutam Ghose shared his views about the changing landscape of cinema amid the growing influence of OTT platforms, digital media and short-form content.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Goutam pointed out that as people nowadays are constantly exposed to audiovisual content, their attention spans have reduced significantly. However, the director added that despite everything, there still remains a niche audience of genuine film lovers who still love to discuss cinema.

He also went on to highlight the creative challenges faced by the filmmakers these days. The filmmaker emphasises that offering audiences a fresh cinematic experience continues to be the key. Goutam was asked, "Today's cinema is increasingly influenced by OTT platforms, commercial pressures and box-office numbers. Do you think this environment is making it difficult for filmmakers to create films that are thought-provoking and challenging?"

Goutam told IANS, "We are constantly bombarded with audiovisual content, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. As a result, people's attention spans have reduced."

"However, a niche audience still exists. There are genuine film lovers who want to understand a film, think about it, and discuss its ideas. That audience is still there", he added.

The director further went on to explain, "Cinema cannot be considered a homogeneous medium. It has different layers and a variety of expressions. Today, we have OTT platforms, digital media and reels, among several other forms of audiovisual entertainment."

"It is a challenge for filmmakers to decide how they want to create their films, what perspective they want to explore, and how they can offer audiences a new experience. Ultimately, giving audiences a new experience is the only formula that works.

No other formula can replace that", he went on to conclude. (IANS)

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