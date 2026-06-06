Gullak Season 5 Review: Comforting Mishra Family Returns, But the Magic Fades

Gullak is one of those rare feel-good shows that instantly feels like home, especially for viewers familiar with the rhythms of a middle-class Indian household. Conversations flow from the bedroom to the verandah and kitchen, often about the simplest things, creating a warmth that has long been the show’s biggest strength.

Season 5 brings viewers back to the Mishra family, now adapting to changing times. They have Wi-Fi, YouTube vlogs, and modern distractions, yet remain rooted in their familiar way of life. Parents Santosh (Jameel Khan) and Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) quietly observe their grown-up sons, Annu and Aman, as they navigate adulthood, careers, college life, and personal interests. The ever-curious neighbour, Bittu Ki Mummy (Sunita Rajwar), returns with a new obsession—running a YouTube channel focused on women’s empowerment. Created by TVF, Gullak became much more than a web series after its 2019 debut. It evolved into an emotion for many viewers. While Season 5 retains the family’s trademark chaos and sweetness, it struggles to recreate the charm that made earlier seasons so special.

The seven-episode season, narrated by the family’s piggy bank, continues to focus on everyday situations and life lessons. However, unlike previous seasons that drew their strength from small domestic moments, this season often looks outward, incorporating broader social themes. While these ideas are not inherently flawed, they feel somewhat out of place within the intimate world that Gullak had carefully built.

The dialogues remain engaging, and the interactions between Shanti and Santosh continue to provide some of the show’s best moments. However, several storylines feel overly deliberate, as if trying too hard to deliver messages rather than allowing emotions to emerge naturally. The emotional beats occasionally seem designed to evoke nostalgia instead of earning it organically. Despite these shortcomings, the show’s atmosphere remains intact. The familiar set, relatable family dynamics, and short episode lengths still make it an easy and comforting watch. The performances are undoubtedly the season’s strongest asset. Anant Vijay Joshi steps into Annu’s role effectively, while Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Jameel Khan, and Geetanjali Kulkarni deliver sincere and convincing performances that preserve the show’s authenticity.

Season 5 may not capture the magic of its predecessors, but affection for the Mishra family keeps viewers invested. Gullak remains watchable and heartfelt, even if it now carries a sense of fatigue alongside the comfort it once delivered so effortlessly. (Agencies)

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