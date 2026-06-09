Guns N’ Roses to Rock Bengaluru and Guwahati in November 2026

The legendary band Guns N' Roses is returning to India after a year, and is set to perform for the first time in Bengaluru and Guwahati.

The band will take to the stage in Bengaluru on November 14, 2026, and in Guwahati on November 17, 2026.

Last year, the band performed in Mumbai on May 17, 2025 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This marked the legendary rock band’s return to the country after over 12 years. The gig was a part of the band’s 2025 tour.

Prior to this, the band performed in India in December 2012 as part of their maiden India tour. At the time, the band was led by Axl Rose and featured the "Chinese Democracy" era lineup rather than the classic lineup with Slash. The concerts included staples such as Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Paradise City, and Welcome to the Jungle. (IANS)

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