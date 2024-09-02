Gunshots Erupt Near Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon's Vancouver Home, Gangsters Warn of Dire Consequences

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, shots were fired near the Vancouver residence of popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on Monday that raised eyebrows and created a whirlwind of speculations. The shooting incident that occurred in the Victoria Island area has been connected to the infamous Bishnoi-Godara gang, wherein jailed criminals Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara have reportedly claimed responsibility for the same.

The gang, infamous for violent activities, reportedly circulated claims on social media about shootings in both Victoria Island and Toronto's Woodbridge. While unverified, that is to say that something ominous was brought up, in particular, concerning Dhillon, who found himself in the crosshairs of these dangerous individuals.

Central to the gang's threats is that addressed to Dhillon himself: "stay in his limits" or else meet a gory end. The voice recording is suspected to be linked with Dhillon's proximity to Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. Notorious for their brazen crime operations, the gangsters have drawn a line between Punjabi singer Dhillon and Khan-a lineage seemingly provocative enough.

All this gets further muddled with Dhillon's latest single "Old Money," for which he collaborates with Salman Khan in the song's music video. A richly cinematic video, it shows Khan as the righteous savior in his most iconic "Bhai" character, saving Dhillon and his friends from all kinds of aggressors. If that wasn't surprising enough, the video also features actor Sanjay Dutt threatening Dhillon until he cuts his losses and retreats upon finding out Dhillon knows Khan.

This was not the first time Salman Khan had a target put on his head by the Bishnoi gang. Unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on April 14. Days later, the Mumbai Police named nine suspects in their chargesheet, which included Lawrence Bishnoi. Later, Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother who resides in Canada, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The threat to Dhillon has once again brought out questions on the extent of the reach and influence of the gang. The Mumbai Police, last month, had opposed the bail application of Vicky Gupta, one of the alleged shooters involved in the attack in April, citing that the intent was to kill the Bollywood superstar.

As the investigation of the Vancouver shooting continues, the spotlight is on the shadowy connections between Bollywood, the Punjabi music scene, and the underworld that sent fans and authorities on high alert.