Nitesh Kumar Triumphs in Epic Battle to Secure India’s Second Gold at Paris Paralympics

NEW DELHI: In a match expected to be etched in memories as one of the most thrilling encounters at the Paris Paralympics, India's Nitesh Kumar gave a brilliant display en route to his maiden Paralympic gold medal in the men's singles SL3 final. This was also India's second gold medal at the ongoing Games, adding to the nation's ever-growing legacy in Paralympic badminton.

Up against Great Britain's Daniel Bethell, the world was in for a treat between the two top shuttlers in SL3 category athletes, competing with just partial mobility on a half-width court. With both players known to have the skill and tenacity that could eventually lead to high drama, the final delivered in spades.

Being the highest-seeded player in the competition, Nitesh came into the match confidently, starting well as sharp reflexes and powerful smashes saw him into the lead right in the first game, 21-14. His faultless defence was matched by his precise shot making as Bethell struggled to keep pace.

But the British shuttler is made of sterner stuff and wasn't about to give up yet. The second game was a different story altogether, with Bethell launching a fierce attack as he went on an all-out attack to make it a vigorously contested match. The scores were locked 18-18 before Bethell began to play strategically to pick up three successive points and wrap up the game 21-18 to force a stalemate.

For in the final game, tensions were palpable at the arena. It was a war of attrition in the final game as both the shuttlers competed to the limit their physical and mental resources would allow them. Every rally was more intense than the other, as they fought for each point.

At 20-19, Nitesh was at match point, but Bethell's resilience came to the fore as he saved that and even earned a match point himself. It was finally steady nerve of steel that saw Nitesh through at the end as he took two crucial points to wrap up at 23-21 to earn his gold medal after an epic one-hour-and-twenty-minute battle.

This victory adds to the incredible record for India in Paralympic badminton, where all the medals won by the nation have been gold. Nitesh emulated Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, who also finished atop the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Games.