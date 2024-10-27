Assam Direct Recruitment Exam Results Expected By February 2025, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on October 27, announced that the results of the ongoing Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) will be declared in February 2025.
The Assam CM informed this during a press briefing held after a state cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Addressing the media, CM Sarma stated that the ongoing recruitment drive has touched a significant milestone, with candidates appearing for the final phase of the ADRE exams on the same day.
"Candidates are appearing for the last phase of the ADRE examinations today. I hope the exams conclude successfully today and we are targeting February 2025 for the declaration of results for both phases of the exams," CM Sarma said.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also revealed that the appointment letters will be distributed to 35,000 successful candidates on May 10, setting the stage for thousands to get inducted into the state workforce in various departments.
It is worth mentioning that a total of 13,79,132 candidates appeared for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) Grade IV posts today. The recruitment process aims to fill 5,023 vacancies across 42 state government departments.
ALSO READ: Assam Government Increases Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees By 3 Percent
ALSO WATCH: